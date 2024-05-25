Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Trading Up 3.3%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $281.08 and last traded at $279.95. Approximately 974,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 928,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

