Qtum Price Reaches $3.76 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $395.34 million and $39.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00005443 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.72 or 0.05415702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00055043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,165,063 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.