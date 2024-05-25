Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

