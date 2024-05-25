Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Public Storage worth $67,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 615.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 163,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.39. 665,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average of $278.92. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

