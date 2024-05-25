PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Trading Down 6.7%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

