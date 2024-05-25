PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PT Bumi Resources Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. PT Bumi Resources Tbk shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 140,550 shares trading hands.

PT Bumi Resources Tbk Stock Performance

About PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Bumi Resources Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining activities in Indonesia. It operates through Holding Company, Coal, Services, Oil and Gas, and Gold segments. The company engages in the exploration, exploitation, mining, and sale of coal deposits; offers marketing and management services; and explores for oil and gas properties, as well as gold properties.

