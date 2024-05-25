ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The stock has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

