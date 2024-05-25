ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,658 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK remained flat at $10.56 during trading hours on Friday. 73,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

