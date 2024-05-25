ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,978 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.86. 214,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

