ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.