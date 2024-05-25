ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 501,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

