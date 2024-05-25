ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 5,467,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

