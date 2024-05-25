ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,482. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.