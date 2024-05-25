ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,342,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. 191,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,481. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

