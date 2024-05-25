ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 3,347 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,199,000 after acquiring an additional 137,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 94.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

