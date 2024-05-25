ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.46. The stock had a trading volume of 938,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

