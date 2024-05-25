Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $221.76 and last traded at $221.76. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.51.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.83.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

