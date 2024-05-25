Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Trading Down 2.2%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 5,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

