Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,577,632.11 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,817,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 773,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,902. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after acquiring an additional 592,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

View Our Latest Report on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.