Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 1.8%

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Probe Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Probe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.