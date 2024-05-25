Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $988.00

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 988 ($12.56) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 18186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a €0.36 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26,666.67%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

