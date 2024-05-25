Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 127,525 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,097,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,525 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $791,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 524,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,297. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

