Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $581,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NTRS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 554,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

