Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 30,600 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $448,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.12. 2,208,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

