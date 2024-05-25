Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.99% of Entegris worth $357,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 32.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 1,048,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

