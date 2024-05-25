Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.42 Billion Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,785 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 4.36% of KLA worth $3,424,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.8 %

KLAC traded up $13.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $779.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,230. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.12 and a fifty-two week high of $790.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $701.80 and its 200-day moving average is $634.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

