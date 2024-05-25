Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.30 Billion Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,905,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689,455 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,303,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1,380.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 1,177,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.