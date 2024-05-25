Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 881,710 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.72% of Alibaba Group worth $1,412,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,415,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

