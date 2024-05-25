Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 131,490 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.00% of BioNTech worth $502,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BNTX traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,584. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

