Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Trading Up 13.3%

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.90 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.49 ($0.54). 448,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average session volume of 43,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.24 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

Featured Stories

