Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Andy Brailo Sells 7,458 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,030.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84.

Premier Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $28.30.

Premier Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 281,131 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Premier by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

