Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04), reports. Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of C$46.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.50 million.

Premier Health of America Stock Down 17.5 %

CVE PHA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 259,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. Premier Health of America has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Health of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

