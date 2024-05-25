Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) Insider Lawrence Jackson Acquires 165,000 Shares of Stock

Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Jackson acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$30,525.00 ($20,350.00).
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
