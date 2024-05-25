Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) Insider Lawrence Jackson Acquires 165,000 Shares of Stock

Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDIGet Free Report) insider Lawrence Jackson acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$30,525.00 ($20,350.00).

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

