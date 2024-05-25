POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Stock Price Down 7.5%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.97. 636,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 505,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

POET Technologies Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

