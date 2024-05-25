Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD remained flat at $269.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

