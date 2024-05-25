Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 4,053,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.