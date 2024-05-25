Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Down 18.2%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pexip Holding ASA, a video technology company, provides end-to-end video conferencing platform and digital infrastructure worldwide. It offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. The company also enables any meeting room device, such as Cisco Webex, HP/Poly, and Microsoft Teams Rooms to connect to any meeting technology, including Meet, Teams, and Zoom in the Connected Spaces solutions area as an interoperability provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.