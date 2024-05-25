Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.18

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 292183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

