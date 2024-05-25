Peoples Ltd. (PPLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Peoples Stock Performance
Shares of Peoples stock remained flat at $68.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. Peoples has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $69.00.
About Peoples
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Dividend King?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.