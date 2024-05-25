Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Trading Down 0.3%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. 384,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,042,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after buying an additional 2,040,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

