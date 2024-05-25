Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows Purchases 1,000 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00.

J. Scott Burrows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,328. The firm has a market cap of C$28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

