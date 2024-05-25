PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. 8,176,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

