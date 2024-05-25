Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $345,052.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $345,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,741,758.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PAYC stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.68. 759,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,989. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

