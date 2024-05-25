Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Cameron Paterson Sells 7,000 Shares

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total value of C$212,037.70.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.75. 665,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,739. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.28.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$35.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

