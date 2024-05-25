Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,175. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

