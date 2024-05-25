ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Up 1.5%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

ORIX Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

