Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,883 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.14. 5,625,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.