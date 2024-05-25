Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,539 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 541,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,938 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.25. 3,043,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,238. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

