Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,167. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

