Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 10,451 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

